New Doncaster Rovers boss Andy Butler has said that he wants his team to “excite” him after taking the reins at the League One club.

The defender has made the step up from player to manager after being put in charge this morning for the rest of the season.

It follows the shock move by Darren Moore to walk out on Doncaster, currently in the League One play-offs, for their South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Butler confirmed that he was hanging up his boots, for now at least, to focus fully on his new role in charge of his hometown team.

The 37-year-old is no novice to coaching, however, having led the club’s women’s team, Doncaster Rovers Belles, over the past year, a role from which he has now stepped down.

He also stepped into the boots of Moore for two matches earlier this season when Rovers’ coaching staff were required to self-isolate.

Having got the thirst for management already, Butler has a clear idea of what he will want from his Doncaster side despite getting the job quite unexpectedly at very short notice.

“If anyone watched the Belles I think they saw an attacking side that expresses ourselves in the final third, but with a solid shape,” he told The72 in his first press conference as boss.

“What I’ve told the players is that I want them to excite me. I want them to express themselves and play with purpose. You’ll see more tomorrow (when Doncaster host Portsmouth) hopefully and we’ll see from there. But as a player I expected no less than that from my players.

“I want them to mirror me now. They represent who I am, what I believe in. If they don’t give 100 per cent, there will be someone who does give 100 per cent waiting in the wings because we’ve got a good squad here, a talented squad.”

Butler said that he had no idea what was going to unfold when he woke up this morning, with Moore soon to be appointed at Sheffield Wednesday and the Doncaster top job soon to be thrust upon him.

“I was buzzing when the chairman (David Blunt) and Gavin (Baldwin, chief executive) spoke to me this morning. I’ll grab it with both hands.

“The Belles have been a great learning experience for me and also the two games I took charge of during the season due to Covid.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead, really looking forward to working with the players because we’ve got a fantastic squad here and fantastic players. I can’t wait.”

In announcing the move, Blunt revealed that Butler had the opportunity to secure the manager’s job on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

However, the new man said that did not put any extra pressure on him to succeed in the remaining months of the season.

“The only pressure I get is from myself, to keep improving myself,” Butler said. “I’m starting this journey now and it’s up to myself and the people around me to get better.”

Butler is yet to make a decision on who will be his assistant manager, and said that he would leave discussions on that front until after Tuesday night’s match with Portsmouth.

However, he has already decided to hang up the boots, saying: “That’s something we’ve discussed with the club, to give my all really.

“I tried to manage in the Papa John’s Trophy against Wolves (and play) and it’s just too difficult. You’re concentrating not only on your role but the rest of the team.

“You come in at half-time and I don’t want one of my mistakes to reflect badly on my team. I want to be on the sideline because you get engrossed in it on the pitch.”