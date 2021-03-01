Former Hull City duo Nikica Jelavic and Evandro have both retired.

The Tigers’ official club Twitter account has announced that their ex-players have hung up their boots.

Jelavic signed for City from January 2014 from Everton and scored 13 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions.

The former Croatia international is Hull’s top goal scorer in the Premier League, one ahead of Geovanni.

He left the KCOM Stadium in 2015 and has since had spells at West Ham United, Beijing Renhe, Guizhou Zhicheng and Lokomotiva.

Brazilian midfielder Evandro has also called time on his playing career. He was a popular player for the Tigers despite struggling for injuries during his time in East Yorkshire.

The 34-year-old was signed by Marco Silva in January 2017 and went on to play 45 times for the club, chipping in with five goals.

Evandro left City at the end of the 2018/19 season and returned to Brazil for spells at Santos and Chapecoense.

Here is what the Hull fans have been saying on Twitter-

