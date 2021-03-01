New Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has said that he wants to give his Owls players the chance to “unleash” their talent.

Moore’s shock switch from Doncaster Rovers to their South Yorkshire rivals was announced this morning.

He takes over a side in serious trouble of slipping into League One, the tier he has just left behind to take charge of the Championship strugglers.

It has been a miserable season for Sheffield Wednesday, and they are currently six points adrift of safety with 14 matches left to play.

A succession of managers have tried to remedy the situation this season alone, with Garry Monk the first to bite the dust after a poor start to the campaign.

Tony Pulis lasted only 45 days before being axed in December, and Neil Thompson has had the role on a caretaker basis ever since but, after initial success, has lost the last four matches.

That has left them in 23rd place in the Championship table, but Moore believes that he can succeed where others before him have failed in making the most of what he says is a talented squad.

However, having earned plaudits at Doncaster for picking up results through possession-based football, he admitted that he would not be able to overhaul the style of play at Wednesday overnight.

In his unveiling as Sheffield Wednesday manager, he told The72: “Sometimes in these situations to build something like that takes time.

“I looked at the group of players, we’ve got some top talent. What I want to do is unlock that talent to the full potential.

“There are some players with more in them. What we’ve got to try and do is give them the platform to nurture and develop and unleash that talent, and get them playing with that element of freedom.

“We had signs of that at Doncaster in giving players the platform. Individuals there blossomed at a level that some maybe didn’t see six months or a year ago.”

Asked why he felt Sheffield Wednesday had underperformed so badly this season, Moore said: “There’s many different parameters, it would be hard for me to say now because I’ve not had my focus engaged on the team. I’ve had my own interest elsewhere.

“Coming in here now it’s really important for me to get in amongst the players, try and be part of it and iron out one or two things that may have been a problem before in going forward.”

Moore also said that the slate would be wiped clean with every player in the Owls squad getting a fresh start under the new boss.

“It’s the only way, it has to be,” he said. “I’ve drawn a line in the sand and you have to wipe the slate clean. It’s all about now, and looking to what’s ahead.”