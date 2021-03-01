Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has spoken to the press today ahead of his side’s Championship clash v Bournemouth on Wednesday night.

Pearson was in the dugout to watch his side claim an impressed 3-1 win at Championship high-flyers Swansea City last time out.

He’s come in for Dean Holden and has immediately changed the atmosphere surrounding the club, with back-to-back wins since his announcement as manager lifting the Robins up to 11th.

But they’ve another huge task ahead of them this week in Bournemouth – Jonathan Woodgate’s side moved back up to 6th after a solid win v Watford at the weekend, now facing Bristol City in a battle between two of the Championship’s newest managers.

But Pearson has given a negative injury update on two of his players today – both Joe Williams and Andreas Weimann are set to miss the remainder of the season.

He told Bristol Live of Williams:

“I would have thought it was pretty unlikely [that Williams plays again this season]. The injury situation is improving but I have to invest as much time as I can on the reality of preparing the players who are available.”

And of Weimann:

“We won’t be seeing him this season I wouldn’t have thought. To recover from an ACL injury it’s very important to make sure that when he’s back, he’s back for good.”

The pair will be huge additions to Pearson’s squad when fit. But the club looks to have a new lease of life which could yet thrust them into play-off contention come May, even with what’s been a mounting injury list.

A win over Bournemouth could close the gap between them and Bristol City to just four points. The Robins though are one of several teams who could mount a late surge for the top-six in the remaining 13 games of the season.