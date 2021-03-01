Darren Moore has said that he “didn’t hesitate” in joining Sheffield Wednesday to become their new manager.

Moore was revealed this morning as the new boss at Hillsborough, in a shock switch from South Yorkshire neighbours Doncaster Rovers.

He left a Doncaster side in the League One play-off places, albeit with one point gained from their previous five matches, to join a Sheffield Wednesday outfit in deep relegation trouble in the Championship.

The Owls are 23rd in the table and have lost their past four under caretaker manager Neil Thompson, who initially led a revival after taking charge in the aftermath of Tony Pulis’ dismissal in December.

Moore will be the fourth person to lead the club this season, and the third on a permanent basis, with Garry Monk also ditched after a poor start to the campaign.

But the former West Bromwich Albion boss said that he had no hesitation in taking on the Hillsborough hot seat .

“It came about that the chairman identified me as one the candidates to take the club and try to lead the club forward,” Moore told The72 in his first press conference in charge of the club.

“When the opportunity came I didn’t hesitate of taking the option to try and be the next manager at Sheffield Wednesday.

“(It’s) an excellent club steeped in huge tradition, the size and structure of the club, and the opportunity was too much to resist, so I had little hesitation in wanting to become the next manager.”

On the speedy process by which he made the move to Sheffield Wednesday, Moore said that he was approached by the club for the work that he had done at the Keepmoat Stadium.

“I just get my head down and do what I do on a day-to-day basis,” he said. “It’s wonderful that the work you’re doing is recognised by a club of this size and structure.

“All I want to do is keep working hard and giving Sheffield Wednesday every ounce and every inch of myself in terms of getting the club going and moving forward.”

He added: “Once my adviser had signalled the interest to me from them you still had to continue (at Doncaster) but they went through all the right procedures in terms of contacting the previous club and so on.

“We had a discussion about it and then moved forward. All I’ve wanted to do was get started as quickly as possible.”

His decision has raised more than a few eyebrows, leaving beyond a club seemingly on an upward trajectory and pushing for promotion, for a side scrapping to stay in the Championship and in turmoil in recent season on multiple fronts.

“I can’t stop what people’s views will be,” Moore said of the scepticism. “What I can say to everyone from my perspective is to come and join this wonderful club and the challenge that presents itself is what you’re in the business for, challenging yourself in terms of going forward.

“We’ve got a wonderful group of players here, it’s a wonderful football club, there’s some great people around me.”