Sunderland have signed South Shields’ Harry Gardiner after an eight-week trial period.

The non-league club announced the news that the youngster had signed a two-and-a-half-year scholarship at Sunderland after undergoing a successful eight-week trial period.

He’s left South Shields’ youth academy to join the Academy of Light and becomes the first youth acquisition of what Sunderland fans are hoping is the beginning of a new era.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is now the club’s chairman after a drawn out takeover process. It’s blighted the club’s headlines throughout this campaign but last month the Frenchman’s takeover was finalised, and Sunderland have looked like a new club since.

Lee Johnson’s side sit in 5th-place of the League One table after an upturn in form. But they were dealt a timely reminder of the journey ahead of them at Crewe Alexandra over the weekend, having come form behind to salvage a late point.

Soon after Louis-Dreyfus completed his takeover, it became evident that there would be a ‘new’ Sunderland. Immediately the focus turned to data and analysis with the club looking to hire experts in those areas, and a large expectation that there’s be a much more profound emphasis on youth.

Gardiner could be the first of many who come abroad the Sunderland ship, which looks to be setting sail for the promised land once again.

But Louis-Dreyfus has warned of patience in the club’s rebuild – Johnson’s immediate challenge is to win promotion from League One, with the visit of Swindon Town tomorrow night next on his agenda.