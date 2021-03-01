Coventry City host Middlesbrough at St. Andrews on Tuesday evening and Boro boss Neil Warnock has backed his midweek opponents to beat the drop this season.

Middlesbrough come into the game in ninth position in the Championship table. They are currently five points off their ultimate goal of reaching the top six and a place in the play-offs come the end of the season.

Fortunes are slightly different for Coventry City who find themselves six points above the relegation zone, although they will be looking over their shoulder as third-bottom side Rotherham United do have two games in hand on the Sky Blues.

In an interview which appears on Coventry Live, Boro manager Neil Warnock spoke highly of Coventry, praising their recent performance against automatic promotion chasers Brentford nine days ago.

“I saw them beat Brentford recently and I couldn’t believe how well they played, so I know it’ll be difficult,” he said.

“But that’s the case everywhere you go.”

Warnock went on to say that he appreciates the difficulties that Coventry are dealing with at present, not playing at their home stadium, without their fans and with them seemingly in a relegation battle, although the Middlesbrough manager does expect them to beat the drop.

“It’s difficult for them,” he said.

“Credit to Mark [Robins] for keeping them going.

“I think they’ve got a good chance of staying up and that’s a real feather in their cap.

“What we’ve got to do is make sure it’s as difficult for them as it is for us.”

Middlesbrough won the reverse fixture 2-0 at the Riverside with both goals coming in the final ten minutes of the game. Britt Assombalonga got the opener in the 81st minute before defender Djed Spence rounded off a well-worked counter attack to put the game to bed in stoppage time.

The visitors will be hoping for a similar result this time around whereas Coventry will take positives from the reverse game in pursuit of a win to get them further away from the bottom three going into the weekends fixtures.