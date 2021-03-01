League One side MK Dons have announced the signing of ex-Brentford and Birmingham City midfielder Josh McEachran on their official club website.

The former Chelsea youngster has been without a club since January when it was confirmed that he had departed Championship outfit Birmingham City.

Now, after a stint training with Russell Martin’s side, it has been confirmed that McEachran has put pen to paper on a deal with MK Dons.

McEachran, who turns 28 today, has signed a short-term contract with the League One side. He comes in to bolster Martin’s midfield ranks as they look to climb up the table.

As it stands, MK sit in 14th place, seven points away from the play-off spots.

Upon the announcement of McEachran’s arrival, manager Martin expressed his delight and excitement. Speaking to the club’s official website, he moved to heap praise on the midfielder, saying:

“Josh is an incredibly gifted player, with an outstanding passing range, and someone who is very suited to how we play.

“He gives us another strong option in midfield which will be important during a hectic period. It will allow us to mix things up and means we will be able to adapt to different games and play a few different ways.

“This is an exciting one of for us. He is a player who is entering the peak of his career and can still be anything he wants to be. He’s worked really hard to get into good shape and who knows where it will lead for us and him.”

McEachran started his career with Chelsea, making his way through their youth ranks. He went on to notch up 22 appearances for their senior side while picking up experience out on loan.

The former England youth international spent time with Swansea City, Middlesbrough, Watford, Wigan Athletic and Vitesse Arnhem before leaving to join Brentford permanently in 2015.

His time with the Bees lasted four years, appearing 101 times in the process. Along the way, McEachran found the back of the net once, also laying on seven assists.

The Oxford-born playmaker’s stint at St Andrew’s lasted a little under half a year. However, his time with the Blues was ravaged by injury, limiting him to just 10 appearances.