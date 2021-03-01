Paul Cook could look to bring in Gary Roberts as part of his backroom staff at Ipswich Town, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

The Liverpudlian is believed to be closing in on the Tractor Boys job as the replacement for Paul Lambert.

Cook, who is 54 years old, has been out of the game since parting company with Wigan Athletic at the end of last season and is poised to return to the dugout now.

Roberts currently plays for Accrington Stanley but could have a job waiting for him at former club Ipswich now.

The 36-year-old has played 623 games in his career to date and has scored 125 goals altogether.

He started his career in non-league before getting promoted to the Football League with Accrington in 2006. It wasn’t long before he caught the eye of clubs higher up the league and was snapped up by Ipswich a year later.

Roberts then had spells at Huddersfield Town and Swindon Town before linking up with Cook at Chesterfield, Portsmouth and then Wigan. He won three promotions under him and they may now reunite at Portman Road.

He joined the Latics in 2017 and made 66 appearances for the North West side, helping them win the League One title in his first season at the club.

Roberts left the DW Stadium earlier this season and played for Bala Town before moving back to Accrington.