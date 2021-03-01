Speaking with BBC Humberside (quotes via Hull Live), ex-Derby County midfielder Tom Huddlestone has said he would not rule out returning to former club Hull City.

The experienced midfielder has been without a club since last summer when his contract with Derby County came to an end.

Huddlestone held talks over a new deal with the Rams. However, the relevant parties failed to come to an agreement and the former Spurs man has remained a free agent since then.

Prior to his second stint with Derby, Huddlestone spent four years on the books with Hull City.

In his time with the Tigers, the 34-year-old notched up 161 appearances, netting seven goals and laying on 15 assists in the process. Now, Huddlestone has opened up about the possibility of making a return to the KCOM Stadium.

As his hunt for a new club continues, Huddlestone has said he “wouldn’t rule anything out” regarding a Hull reunion. Here’s what he had to say:

“I wouldn’t rule anything out, to be honest. During the summer I was relatively confident without sounding big-headed or anything that I would get a Championship club and get signed up before the start of the year.

“Obviously the longer it goes on, you’ve probably got to temper your expectations.

“Mentally and physically, having been indoors for a lot of the past nine or ten months, I know I’ve still got a lot to offer on the pitch and I know I’m not ready for this retired life just yet. I’d be open to a lot of stuff, to be fair so, I wouldn’t rule it out.”

With the four-time England international not ready to close the door on his playing career, it will be interesting to see if anyone swoops in to add Huddlestone to their midfield ranks.

The Nottingham-born midfielder also said he would be open to an MLS switch. A move to the USA would see Huddlestone test himself outside of England for the first time in his career.