Sheffield Wednesday have have this morning appointed Darren Moore as manager, and the former Doncaster Rovers boss has been quick to bolster his backroom staff.

The 46-year-old has welcome both James Smith and Paul Williams to his coaching staff at Sheffield Wednesday. Smith will become Moore’s assistant manager at the club whilst Williams joins as first-team coach.

Smith enjoyed spells at Crystal Palace and Wolves as a player. He went on to work within West Brom’s set-up before joining Moore as Doncaster in 2019 as his assistant.

Williams meanwhile was a stalwart centre-back having had his best spells at Derby County and Coventry City.

The two sides are now in and around Sheffield Wednesday at the foot of the Championship table having endured contrasting seasons – Derby County having undergone a managerial change in a season blighted by takeover talks, whilst Coventry City have got progressive worse after their promotion from League One last season.

Both sets of fans will remember Williams for his dominating performances in defence – he made 194 appearances for Derby in all conceptions between 1989 and 1995, whilst making 199 for Coventry between 1995 and 2002.

Moor takes over the Owls with a six-point gap separating his new side from safety.

Birmingham City managed to pull away from the drop zone with a win over QPR at the weekend but Moore has a golden chance to start his tenure in a positive fashion, with the visit of 22nd-place Rotherham United on Wednesday night.

It’s a huge game for Moore to kick-start life as Sheffield Wednesday manager, but a win would hold him in good stead to go on and drag the Owls to safety.