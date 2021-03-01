As quoted by Derbyshire Live, Derby County coach Liam Rosenior has confirmed goalkeeper David Marshall is being assessed ahead of their midweek clash with Cardiff City.

The Rams shot-stopper was forced off during the first half of their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Kelle Roos came on to take his place for Derby County, who equalised late in the second half through Colin Kazim-Richards after initially going behind to a James Garner goal.

Next up for Wayne Rooney’s side is Cardiff City. The Bluebirds have seen their season turned around in recent months following the appointment of Mick McCarthy.

Cardiff were on a six-game winning streak before Saturday’s draw with Middlesbrough and will be looking to return to winning ways against Derby. Now, ahead of Tuesday’s clash an update has emerged on Marshall’s injury.

Rams coach Liam Rosenior has confirmed the former Cardiff goalkeeper is being “assessed”, adding the injury does not look serious. Here’s what he had to say:

“There is a question mark over David Marshall at the moment, he is being assessed. I don’t think it is a major injury, it is just something the medical staff is monitoring.”

Derby will be hoping Marshall is available for the clash with Cardiff City. The 35-year-old has emerged as a key player this season, keeping eight clean sheets appearance.

With Curtis Davies out injured and Wayne Rooney now in charge, the Scotland international has been handed the captain’s armband in recent months. Should he miss out, Dutchman Roos will likely start in between the sticks for Derby.