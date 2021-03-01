QPR are ‘expected’ to welcome back both Lee Wallace and Ilias Chair for Wednesday night’s Championship clash v Barnsley, reports West London Sport.

The pair were rested for QPR’s weekend trip to Birmingham City. Despite Charlie Austin giving QPR a half-time lead, Aitor Karanka’s side would find two late goals to seal a 2-1 comeback win.

It was a hugely disappointing result for QPR who saw their five-game unbeaten streak bought to an end, and by a team struggling for points at the lower ends of the Championship table.

Next up is a return to West London but another hugely competitive contest in Barnsley – Valerien Ismael’s side have been one of the Championship’s surprise packages this season having emerged as play-off contenders in the second-half of the season.

They go into this week in 7th-place of the Championship table with a win able to lift them as high as 5th. But QPR will be gunning to restore their winning form after dropping down from the mid-table reaches all the way into 17th after the Birmingham City defeat.

Chair and Wallace’s return will be much-welcomed by QPR boss Mark Warburton. The return of Chair especially will give QPR some more fluidity in the middle of the pitch which they seemingly lacked at St Andrew’s.

Wallace meanwhile continues to be a contested name, but Warburton rates the left-back highly and his experience should be an upgrade on Niko Hamalainen who struggled at the weekend.

It’ll be a huge ask to claim all three points from Barnsley on Wednesday night but a win will put QPR back on track, and lift them closer to the top half of the Championship table.