Sheffield United have ‘set their sights’ on Wolves’ Dion Sanderson, who is currently on loan at Sunderland.

The 21-year-old has become a firm fan favourite at Sunderland. He’s worked his way into Lee Johnson’s starting line-up having now featured 16 times in League One.

His form has been so impressive that Sunderland are reportedly interested in a permanent deal in the upcoming summer transfer window. But now they face competition from the Premier League’s bottom club Sheffield United, reports Football Insider.

It’ll be a blow to Sunderland in their hopes to land the Englishman. But Johnson could take hope in the fact that Sheffield United are a club on a downtrend – they’ve endured a torrid season in the Premier League and their momentum could see them struggle in the Championship next season.

Sunderland meanwhile are starting to flourish under Johnson. He’ now has the backing of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus to look forward to in the summer, with a Wembley final on the horizon and an improved chance of promotion from League One.

The Black Cats were dealt a minor set-back in their progression over the weekend – they headed to Crewe Alexandra in League One and would find themselves two goals down at half-time.

But goals form Jordan Jones and Chris Maguire salvaged a late point for Sunderland who now sit in 5th-place of the League One table, with six points separating them from Lincoln City in 2nd.

Johnson’s focus will be solely on promotion but he’ll be weary of Sheffield United’s interest in Sanderson, who could yet scupper Sunderland’s hopes of signing the 21-year-old.