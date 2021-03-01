Speaking to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock gave a critical injury update on January arrival Yannick Bolasie ahead of an important double header this week.

Middlesbrough take on Coventry City on Tuesday evening and then onto Swansea City this weekend and supporters will be hoping Bolasie can play his part to keep the club’s play-off chances alive.

Since signing for Boro on January 28th, the Democratic Republic of Congo international has played twice, away at Norwich City in their 0-0 draw and in the 4-1 home defeat to Brentford. But his performances so far have been promising and Warnock is also hopeful to have the winger at his disposal very soon.

“If you had seen him on the training ground on Friday…they told me he wasn’t fit as well,” said the Boro boss.

“I think I am in the wrong game, me. They say he has to do longer sprints, longer runs. Hopefully he will be available at some stage before next weekend, I hope.”

But the veteran manager believes fans shouldn’t necessarily expect too much from Bolasie given he hasn’t played regular football in a long time due to multiple injuries sustained in recent seasons.

“He will get sharper, he has been out a long time really,” he said.

Bolasie started his career at non-league side Hillingdon Borough before making the switch to Maltese side Floriana. But he soon found his way back to England a year later, where he had spells at Plymouth Argyle, Rushden and Diamonds, Barnet, Bristol City and Crystal Palace before signing for Everton in 2016 where he has remained since.

However, the wide midfielder has been subject to a total of four loan moves during his time at Goodison Park. First going to Aston Villa where he helped them to the play-offs. He then plied his trade in Belgium with First Division A giants Anderlecht in 2019 and Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon in 2020 prior to joining Middlesbrough last month.