According to a report from Football Insider, Swindon Town are set to snap up Birmingham City goalkeeper Connal Trueman on an emergency loan deal.

The 24-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan with AFC Wimbledon before returning to parent club Birmingham City.

Trueman has appeared in only one matchday squad since returning to St Andrew’s, with Neil Etheridge and Andres Prieto both ahead of him in the pecking order with the Blues.

Now, it has emerged that the goalkeeper is poised to leave the club on an emergency loan deal. Football Insider claims Trueman will come in on a short-term basis to bolster John Sheridan’s goalkeeping options.

Swindon Town have been forced into the emergency loan market and have gone through their fair share of keepers this season.

Manchester United’s Matej Kovar spent the first half of the season with the Robins, while AFC Bournemouth’s Mark Travers was recalled in February after just eight appearances at the County Ground. Jojo Wollacott signed on loan but a fresh injury blow meant youngster Archie Matthews was handed his debut in a 2-1 win over Northampton Town.

Trueman has plenty of first-team experience, previously spending time on loan with AFC Wimbledon and Solihull Moors.

The shot-stopper kept four clean sheets in 22 appearances with the Dons during the first half of the campaign. Not only that, but Trueman has made 12 appearances for Birmingham City’s senior side.

With an emergency loan move on the cards, it awaits to be seen if the Robins can secure a deal before Tuesday’s clash with Sunderland.