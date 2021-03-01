Speaking to the Daily Record, Blackburn Rovers’ loaned out defender Tyler Magloire has said he is determined to outgrow his comparisons to PSG and France superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The 22-year-old is Blackburn Rovers’ fastest ever player, running 100 metres in 10.6 seconds.

The time is faster than that of PSG star Kylian Mbappe, who ran at 39 km/h during France’s FIFA World Cup clash with Argentina in 2018.

Magloire is currently out on loan with Scottish Premiership side Motherwell as he looks to continue his breakthrough into senior football.

The Blackburn Rovers centre-back has enjoyed a successful start to life at Fir Park and is now focusing on proving he is more than just speed.

Speaking with the Daily Record, Magloire said he is determined to show he can do more than just run quickly. He said:

“I had a quicker top speed last season. It’s not a bad thing to have but I don’t want it to be the only thing that I’m known for.

“I’ve got more to my game than just being able to run quick and being up here is a great opportunity to show that.

“It’s never really been a problem for me. I enjoy when I come up against a striker who thinks he’s quick so I can put him in his place a bit. That’s a part of my game I enjoy a lot.”

Across all competitions, Magloire has played five times for Motherwell since joining on loan in January. He has started in their last three games, playing an important role in back-to-back clean sheets against St. Mirren and Motherwell.

So far, the Rovers academy graduate has played twice for Blackburn’s senior side. Magloire will be hoping to keep on with his strong start to life at Fir Park as he looks to make a name for himself at Ewood Park.