Sheffield Wednesday have this morning appointed Doncaster Rovers’ Darren Moore as manager.

The appointment comes more than two months after Sheffield Wednesday parted ways with Tony Pulis. Moore was previously linked with the Hillsborough vacancy but the rumours died down – until this morning.

Sheffield Wednesday announced the news on Twitter and largely to the surprise of both Owls and Doncaster Rovers fans.

But it’s seen as a largely positive move by the club, and one of their former managers Carlos Carvalhal has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on the appointment:

It’s time to be together!!!

It’s not about Chairman, Manager, players or fans … it’s about Sheffield Wednesday!

Stop the critics, be positive and together, “wake the monster”… we must stay in championship this season.

Good luck Darren Moore. https://t.co/4iZLzwjlqI — Carlos Carvalhal (@carloscarvalha2) March 1, 2021

Carvalhal guided Sheffield Wednesday to the 2017 Championship play-off final. They lost to Huddersfield Town on penalties and Carvalhal would leave by mutual consent the following season.

He’s since went on to have a surprisingly successful stint at Swansea City, before returning to Portugal with Rio Ave and now Braga.

Dejphon Chansiri came closest to achieving Premier League football with the Portuguese at the helm and he’ll be hoping that Moore can have the same positive impact, and hopefully have the same relationship with Moore that he had with Carvalhal.

Chansiri and Carvalhal had a positive connection and that’s what was behind their success. Since, Chansiri has fallen out of love with most every manager that the club has had, none more so than Pulis.

But it’s a clean slate for Wednesday and for Moore, who now have 14 games left to secure their Championship status into next season – first on the agenda for Moore is midweek clash v Rotherham United.