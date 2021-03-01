Swansea City’s January target Kyle Scott has travelled to America for a trial with FC Cincinnati, as per a report by the Shields Gazette.

The Newcastle United midfielder is hoping to earn a move to the MLS side.

Cincinnati will make a decision as to whether to sign him by the middle of April.

Scott, who is 23 years old, held talks with the Swansea in the January transfer window but a move to the Liberty Stadium didn’t materialise in the end, as per a report by the Chronicle Live.



He is out of contract at the end of the season at Newcastle and Steve Bruce’s side have apparently told him he won’t be handed an extension.

Cincinnati will cast an eye over him over the next few weeks and assess whether they should add him into their roster for the 2021 season. They are managed by former Reading boss Jaap Stam, with the Shields Gazette also suggesting he tried to sign him for the Royals during him time at the Madejski Stadium.

Scott started his career in the academy at Southampton before linking up with Chelsea as a youngster. He made one first-team appearance for the Blues in a League Cup tie against Hull City in 2018.

He then had a loan spell away in Holland at Telster before Chelsea released him.

Newcastle snapped him up in the summer of 2019 but he is yet to make a senior appearance for the North East club, with a switch to America now on the cards.