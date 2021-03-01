Sheffield Wednesday and talkSPORT journalist Alan Biggs has assessed the club’s appointment of Doncaster Rovers’ manager Darren Moore this morning.

Sheffield Wednesday have announced the appointment of Moore, more than two months after Tony Pulis’ sacking.

The Owls have been managerless since with Neil Thompson taking caretaker charge. He brought about an upturn in form but has since struggled, losing a fourth-straight Championship outing at Luton Town over the weekend.

But Sheffield Wednesday fans are largely feeling positive about Moore’s arrival having seen him perform well at Doncaster Rovers this season – he leaves the club in 6th-place of the League One table.

Sharing his views on Moore’s appointment, Biggs had this to say on Twitter:

Darren Moore to Sheffield Wednesday. I think this is a very good appointment that has the potential to prove excellent. On his way up as a manager … if #SWFC going down, Moore is proven at the level with #DRFC. And his football style is very attractive. — Alan Biggs (@AlanBiggs1) March 1, 2021

Moore’s appointment looks as though it’s one with relegation into League One in mind. Owner Dejphon Chansiri has been blasted throughout this season but he’s done well to bring in Moore, even if the appointment suggests his acceptance of relegation.

Wednesday sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table after the weekend just gone with six points now separating the Owls from Birmingham City in 21st.

Doncaster Rovers though are furious with Sheffield Wednesday. They’ll receive some compensation for the move but what’s more is that they’ve lost a young and promising manager in Moore, who was doing a fine job with very little resources.

3-2 v Oxford, should say …ALSO saw the 2-1 v Swindon, hence the memory blip …in all cases I thought Moore’s Rovers played a pleasing passing style, plenty of flair albeit a bit frail out of possession at times. Can happen with big centre halves as bosses! — Alan Biggs (@AlanBiggs1) March 1, 2021

Moore being fairly young in management terms will still have a lot to learn if he’s to succeed at Hillsborough. His Doncaster side played some good football at times but, especially this month, they’ve proved inconsistent.

Wednesday fans though are already rallying behind their new manager, who’ll take charge of his first game v Rotherham United on Wednesday night.