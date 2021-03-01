Brentford-linked striker Folarin Balogun is ‘set to leave’ Arsenal at the end of the season, as per a report by the Daily Mirror.

The youngster has struggled for game time this term and is looking increasingly likely to move onto pastures new this summer for more opportunities.

Balogun, who is 19 years old, is believed to be on the radar of Bundesliga clubs, with RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen mentioned by the Mirror.

He was a target for Championship promotion hopefuls Brentford in last summer’s transfer window, as per a report by Sky Sports, but a move to Thomas Frank’s side didn’t materialise in the end because Arsenal wanted £8 million.

However, it isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that the Bees could continue to monitor his current situation now, especially if they are promoted to the Premier League.

Balogun would be a decent long-term signing by the London club and strong competition for Ivan Toney up top.

He has made six first-team appearances for Arsenal in all competitions this season and has scored twice in the Europa League. However, he may fancy his chances of getting more minutes elsewhere.

The New York-born attacker has risen up through the youth ranks of the Gunners and signed his first professional contract in 2019. He has mainly been used in their youth sides so far in his career.

The England Under-20 international’s future at the Emirates Stadium continues to hang in the balance. Brentford have been linked and it will be interesting to see if they battle it out to sign him this summer.

Should Brentford rekindle their interest in Balogun?