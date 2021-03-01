Celtic are keen on snapping up Wigan Athletic’s Kyle Joseph this summer, according to a report by Football Insider.

The youngster is a man in-demand at the moment and the Latics are facing a real battle to keep hold of him.

Joseph, who is 19 years old, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent in late June.

This means that other clubs, including Celtic, can bring him in on a pre-contract agreement.

Celtic have been keeping an eye on the future with their recent recruitment and have brought in Liam Shaw from Sheffield Wednesday for the next campaign.

Joseph is next on their radar from the Football League and he has also been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Rangers this term.

However, the Hoops are hopeful of bringing him to Celtic Park despite not having a permanent manager right now with Neil Lennon resigning last week.

Joseph is being tipped for a bright future in the game and has burst onto the scene for Wigan in League One this season, scoring five goals in 16 appearances in all competitions despite their struggles at the foot of the table.

The Scotland youth international has risen up through the youth ranks at the DW Stadium but appears likely to move onto pastures new this summer with Celtic interested.

Will Joseph go to Celtic?