Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore has left for Sheffield Wednesday, as announced by their official club website. Here are five long-term candidates for their managerial position-

Andy Butler

He has been handed the reigns until the end of the season. The defender could be in line for the full-time role if he guides Donny to promotion to the Championship.

Danny Cowley

The former Huddersfield Town and Lincoln City boss is weighing up his next move in the game and would be ideal for the League One promotion hopefuls in the long-term. He has a point to prove with his last spell with the Terriers turning sour in the end.

Read: Five candidates for the Ipswich Town job

Paul Heckingbottom

He knows what it takes to get out of the third tier having got Barnsley up via the Play-Offs in 2016, as well as winning the EFL Trophy in the same season. The 43-year-old is currently managing Sheffield United’s Under-23’s side with his recent stints at Leeds United and Hibernian not working out for him.

Nigel Adkins

If Doncaster want someone with experience this summer then Adkins could be their man. He has worked at the likes of Scunthorpe United, Southampton, Reading, Sheffield United and Hull City in the past.

Read: Hull City set sights on Bradford City midfielder

Phil Parkinson

The ex-Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers boss was sacked by Sunderland earlier this season and will be considering his options. He is an option for Donny to consider and knows the league well.

Sad to see Moore go, Doncaster fans?