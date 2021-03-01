Sheffield Wednesday have this morning announced the appointment of Doncaster Rovers’ boss Darren Moore.

The 46-year-old was a previous target of Sheffield Wednesday’s following their sacking on Tony Pulis back in December.

Moore though would play down the links and he remainder at Doncaster Rovers, who currently sit in 6th-place of the League One table.

His move to Hillsborough has shook football Twitter this morning and none more so that Doncaster Rovers fans – they’re furious at the sudden news of Moore’s departure, coming in the midst of a promotion bid to the Championship.

But Sheffield Star journalist Joe Crann has provided an update on the move, stating that Doncaster Rovers are in line for a six-figure compensation fee for Moore’s services.

A timeline of #SWFC’s appointment of Darren Moore from @liamhoden… – Approach made Friday

– Agreed to take it on Sunday His assistant, Jamie Smith, has also joined the club. A ‘six-figure’ compensation fee has been agreed.https://t.co/zKRsdFz2oF 🦉⚽️ — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) March 1, 2021

It comes after Sheffield Wednesday under caretaker manager Neil Thompson lost their fourth-straight Championship game at the weekend.

They found themselves two goals in front of Luton Town at Kenilworth Road but would go on to lose the game 3-2 in typical Wednesday fashion, leaving them six points from safety.

Moore will be joined at Hillsborough by his assistant Jamie Smith. The pair had done a sterling job at the Keepmoat to make promotion contenders out of Doncaster Rovers this season, and this appointment has excited a lot of Wednesday fans.

Whether or not it’s an appointment with relegation in mind is another question, but it’s a positive appointment nonetheless and one that finally gives Sheffield Wednesday a platform to start their rebuild on.

Moore’s first game in charge will be at home to Rotherham United on Wednesday night.