Sheffield Wednesday have this morning announced the shock appointment of Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore.

The 46-year-old was a fleeting candidate for the vacant Sheffield Wednesday job after New Year. He would play down the rumours though and keep his head down at the Keepmoat.

This morning though, Sheffield Wednesday announced Moore’s appointment at Hillsborough and it’s sparked a huge reaction from fans.

Fans are largely impressed by the appointment – Chansiri for all that he’s done wrong over the course of this season in particular has seemingly pulled a promising appointment out of nowhere.

But of course there’s fans who head into the Moore era with more scepticism – coming from League One Doncaster, does Moore’s appointment suggest that Chansiri is residing his side to relegation from the Championship this season?

Another question on the mind of fans is how long Moore has been given at the helm. Chansiri was quoted in The Sun on Sunday (28.02.21, pg. 60) as having ‘fears over relegation’, which in turn meant he was only willing to handout short-term deals to potential managers.

But would Moore really leave Doncaster Rovers in 6th-place of League One to take the Sheffield Wednesday job until the end of the season?

No news has yet emerged as to how long Moore’s contract is at Sheffield Wednesday but the overwhelming feeling is that he needs at least a full season to rebuild the club, with several players out of contract in the summer and the potential of dropping down to League One likely to enable that much-needed clear-out.

In Chansiri though, Moore has a boss who’s unpredictable. This morning’s appointment is a classic ‘out of the blue’ Chansiri move and the previous Tony Pulis saga suggests that the Thai is an increasingly hard man to work with.

As much as the onus is on Moore to deliver the goods at Sheffield Wednesday, there’s more expectation of Chansiri to now step aside and let Moore do his thing – but whether that’ll happen remains to be seen.

See what some of these Sheffield Wednesday fans have said on Twitter about Chansiri an his appointment of Moore this morning:

Wonder who young Chansiri is going to pick in Darren Moore’s first game as his front man. At a normal well run football club would be a decent appointment but at ours now we don’t have the slightest clue what’s going off. — Wawaw (@Wawaw____) March 1, 2021

Excellent appointment of Darren Moore and unusually forward thinking.

I hope that Chansiri backs him and allows him full control.

I can only imagine that Moore is no yes man and can reshape our good awful squad and team.

Keeping us up is doubtful but now possible #swfc — Dickodicanio (@ScottDicko1) March 1, 2021

Darren Moore seems like a nice man. Not sure you need a nice man to stand up to chansiri? — Mark Pitts (@Pittsblades) March 1, 2021

I agree on the Moore appointment, looks a decent one on paper but to suggest people are OTT on Chansiri? Wow. The guy is a trainwreck and has sabotaged our season continually. IF we stay up it’s very much in spite of Chansiri and not because of — Jon Fittall (@fittall1987) March 1, 2021

If we stay up, Chansiri will take the credit, but it'll be all down to Darren Moore. If we go down, Chansiri will blame Darren Moore, but he has nobody to blame but himself. — Lee Hicklin (@KivoLee) March 1, 2021

Good luck to Darren Moore at #swfc he’s going to need lots of it, along with time. Done well with Donny, but working conditions under Chansiri a whole lot tougher. — David Pickup (@djpickup1980) March 1, 2021