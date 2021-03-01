Sheffield Wednesday have today announced the appointment of Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore.

The 46-year-old was linked with the Sheffield Wednesday vacancy earlier in the season. He’d play down the rumours though and remain at the Keepmoat, until this morning that is.

Dejphon Chansiri has seemingly pulled one out of the bag with this appointment, coming after their disappointing 3-2 loss at Luton Town yesterday.

Moore though leaves his Doncaster Rovers side after making play-off contenders out of the Yorkshire club this season, now making the short trip across the county to take the Hillsborough job.

The news has sparked a mass reaction from Sheffield Wednesday fans whose team has been managerless since last year.

His first game will be a relegation clash v Rotherham United in midweek, with the Owls currently sitting six points from safety.

