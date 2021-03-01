Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly ‘held talks’ with Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore, reports Sheffield Star.

The 46-year-old former West Brom manager has been in the Doncaster Rovers dugout since 2019. He’s done a sterling job at the Keepmoat having made League One promotion hopefuls out of his side this season, but he could be about to jump ship.

He was linked with the Sheffield Wednesday vacancy shortly after Tony Pulis’ sacking back in December. But he’d play down the rumours and Wednesday would continue under caretaker manager Neil Thompson.

Now though, Sheffield Star understands that the 46-year-old is coming back into contention and that the club have ‘had talks’ with the Doncaster Rovers boss ahead of a potential appointment.

It comes in the wake of one of Sheffield Wednesday’s most contrasting performances of the season – they found themselves two goals in front of Luton Town over the weekend, only to conceded three second-half goals and go on to lose the game 3-2.

The defeat was Sheffield Wednesday’s fourth in-a-row in the Championship. It leaves them in 23rd-place of the table and now with a six-point gap to safety.

Birmingham City picked up an impressive comeback win v QPR at the weekend which sees them bring Coventry City and Huddersfield Town in the relegation mix, but for Sheffield Wednesday their attentions will turn to Rotherham United.

The Millers sit a point and a place ahead of the Owls, with the South Yorkshire rivals set to go head-to-head in a midweek clash at Hillsborough on Wednesday night.