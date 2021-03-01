Reading’s Omar Richards is understood to be ‘very close’ to joining Bayern Munich, as per a report by Berkshire Live.

The defender is out of contract and appears to be on his way out of the Madejski Stadium.

Richards, who is 23 years old, is close to linking up with Bayern Munich as they look to add more competition and depth to their left-back position for next season.

He has been linked with a move to the Premier League this season, with Crystal Palace and Wolves said to have ‘pursued’ a move for him along with Everton and West Ham United, as mentioned in a report by Football Insider.

Richards has been a key player for Reading over the past three seasons and losing him will be a big blow. However, an opportunity to move to the Bundesliga champions doesn’t come around often.

He started his career in the academy at Fulham but switched to the Royals at Under-16’s level. He signed his first professional contract with the Berkshire club in 2016.

Richards made his first-team debut on the opening day of the 2017/18 season and has since made 92 appearances for the Championship side outfit altogether.

They are losing him at the end of this campaign though as Bayern Munich close in on his signature.

Richards and Reading are in action tomorrow night at home to Blackburn Rovers.

Will you be sad to see Richards go, Reading fans?