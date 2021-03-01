Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has responded to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s recent claim, after the Spaniard said he only liked to watch Norwich in his spare time.

It’s one of the biggest compliments a football manager can get. Guardiola is regarded by many as the pinnacle of modern football management, and it turns out he’s something of a Norwich City fans.

The Spaniard told Manchester Evening News that he doesn’t spend every spare hour watching football, but that he often makes an exception for Norwich City.

“When we have more time I take my day off,” Guardiola began. “I saw a little bit of Arsenal and Benfica…I was curious to watch the game.

“And yeah, I have a good relation with the Norwich manager, so if they play I like to watch them.

“(If) I have some friends in the teams I watch them, we have fun with a glass of wine. But normally when I watch football now, it’s because it is my team or our opponents. The rest? I don’t have time.”

He and Farke have a strong relationship, and Farke was quick to respond to Guardiola’s kind words – Archant reporter Paddy Davitt quoted Farke as saying:

#ncfc DF asked about #mcfc Guardiola comments. 'I hope it was a compliment. I like to relax watching golf but I can fall asleep doing that.' 😄😄 — Paddy Davitt (@paddyjdavitt) February 28, 2021

#ncfc DF: 'Listen I don't speak about this publicly but I have a very good relationship with Pep. I know he follows us and he enjoys watching our games. hopefully he enjoyed this one.' — Paddy Davitt (@paddyjdavitt) February 28, 2021

The Canaries extended their lead at the top of the Championship table to seven points with a win over Wycombe Wanderers last time out.

It stretches their winning-streak to five in the Championship, with a crunch match v 2nd-place Brentford coming up in midweek – a win could see Norwich City go 10 points clear at the top of the pile.

Farke then looks set to return to the Premier League with Norwich City, and he’ll be in the dugout against his old friend Guardiola in good time.

Two sides who are storming their respected divisions, and it could yet make for a feisty affair in the Premier League come next season.