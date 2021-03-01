Stuart Taylor has followed Paul Lambert out of the exit door at Ipswich Town, as announced by their official club website.

The Tractor Boys are in the hunt for a new approach and Paul Cook is the leading contender for their vacant position.

Taylor, who is 46 years old, has worked with Lambert at a few clubs in the past but has now departed Portman Road with him after working there since 2018.

This is Ipswich’s second season in League One and they are hoping a change in manager can help in their pursuit of a return to the Championship.

Taylor spent the majority of his playing career in Scotland with the likes of Falkirk, Partick Thistle, St Johnstone and Ross County before hanging up his boots in 2009.

He has since delved into the world of coaching and was the assistant at Hamilton Academical before moving to Qatar for a year at Al-Khor SC.

The Scotsman then returned to familiar surrounding with a spell as manager of Limerick in 2013.

Taylor then joined Aston Villa seven years ago and became their Under-23’s boss. It was at Villa Park where he first worked with Lambert and later followed him to Wolves.

Stoke City then beckoned for the duo and they spent five months with the Potters as they slipped out of the Premier League.

Lambert and Taylor got back in the dugout quickly at Ipswich but are now weighing up their next moves.

