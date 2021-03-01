Sheffield Wednesday remain managerless. But one of the previous prime candidates to take over from Tony Pulis, Paul Cook, now looks set for the Ipswich Town job.

Cook has been the name circulating Sheffield Wednesday Twitter throughout the season. After Garry Monk’s sacking and then Pulis’, Cook was the man who fans wanted to see come in.

The former Wigan Athletic boss would apply for the position on multiple occasions. But in the past weeks we’ve learned a lot more about Sheffield Wednesday and the club’s owner, Dejphon Chansiri.

Reports from The Sun on Sunday (28.02.21, pg. 60) revealed how the Thai businessman has been evading long-term manager contract because of fears of relegation into League One.

Whoever would’ve come into contention for the Sheffield Wednesday job over New Year would’ve only been offered a short-term deal and that’s likely a factor behind why Cook seemed to distance himself from the job – that is of course, if anyone actually did come into proper contention

Now though, the 54-year-old is poised to takeover at Ipswich Town. Paul Lambert was sacked last night and Cook is already being touted as his replacement, with the club on the verge of a takeover as well.

Cook then will return to League One which is where Sheffield Wednesday look increasingly likely to end up next season.

But seeing Cook drop down to League One after being linked with so many Championship vacancies this season just goes to show that Chansiri and his advisers likely never spoke to Cook about the job, because if they had they would’ve learned that he’s willing to drop down to League One.

There’s obviously a lot more that’ll factor into it from Cook’s point of view; the strains of working with Chansiri and the risk of ruining his reputation by doing so.

Cook’s move to Ipswich Town will be a painful one for Wednesday fans to witness should it inevitably go through, and another reminder of how lacking in football knowledge Chansiri is appearing to be.