Sheffield Wednesday’s former manager Tony Pulis has recently spoken out on Back of the Net, where he discussed his time at Hillsborough earlier in the season.

The Welshman was appointed manager of Sheffield Wednesday in November last year, and would be sacked in the December.

His stint in charge of Wednesday lasted just 45 days. It was shrouded in controversy stemming from owner Dejphon Chansiri and his eventual handling of Pulis, blighted by some turgid performance which saw Wednesday plummeting towards League One.

But Pulis has spoken out about his Wednesday stint, and it quoted as saying:

Tony Pulis has spoken after leaving #SWFC: "It was difficult from the start. With the dark nights coming in, I thought 'go on then'. I think they are one of the biggest teams outside the Premier League but it didn't work out. (1/2) — Elliott Jackson (@_ElliottJackson) February 28, 2021

"That's my fault as much as anyone's. If I don't see it the way I think is right then I can't do it." Full interview available with @afcbpodcast.https://t.co/nR8noVycm8 — Elliott Jackson (@_ElliottJackson) February 28, 2021

Pulis was brought into Sheffield Wednesday to steer the club away from relegation.

At first, although he had his doubters, many thought that Pulis was the perfect man to come in and stabilise what was and largely still is a sinking ship.

He replaced Garry Monk at the helm but many fans felt Pulis was a step backwards, and the club now find themselves managerless, with Neil Thompson still in caretaker charge.

Yesterday, Thompson’s side looked as though they were heading for a first win in three having taken a two-goal lead at Luton Town.

But the Hatters would score and comfortably so, three second-half goals to seal the comeback win – it leaves Sheffield Wednesday on the back of a four-game losing streak, now six points from safety.

The situation at Sheffield Wednesday is becoming more real with every passing fixture, but they have a chance to bridge their gap to safety with the visit of Rotherham United in midweek.