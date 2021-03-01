Speaking with Football League World, ex-Reading and Bristol City striker Leroy Lita has said he would be open to returning to former club Swansea City.

The veteran striker is currently plying his trade with non-league side Nuneaton Borough and holds ambitions of a career in coaching once his playing days come to an end.

Lita has spent much of his career in the Football League, spending notable stints with both Reading and Bristol City.

The former England U21s international played 85 times for the Ashton Gate outfit after making his way through their youth academy. In the process, Lita netted 32 times, laying on another three assists.

With Reading, the striker found the back of the net on 27 occasions and chipped in with eight assists in 92 games for the club.

However, Lita has revealed that if he could return to one of his former clubs, he would choose Swansea City.

Speaking with Football League World, the 36-year-old has said he would be open to returning to the Liberty Stadium if the opportunity became available. He said:

“Everyone always says Reading but I didn’t really enjoy it there. I didn’t really get on with the people upstairs and some of the staff that were there at the time.

“I did enjoy being at Swansea. Loved everybody there. It’s a good club with good people and I got on with every single person there, so maybe there.”



In his time with the South Wales outfit, Lita scored two goals in 21 appearances for the Swans.

He also picked up game time out on loan elsewhere, spending stints with Birmingham City, Sheffield Wednesday and Brighton and Hove Albion.

