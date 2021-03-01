Speaking with the Northampton Chronicle, Northampton Town caretaker boss Jon Brady has criticised Derby County loan man Jonathan Mitchell after their 2-1 loss to Swindon Town.

The Cobblers have endured a difficult campaign and their struggles continued with a 2-1 loss at the weekend.

Swindon Town secured all three points, with Scott Twine and Brett Pitman netting after initially going 1-0 down to a goal from Northampton Town’s Ryan Watson.

Mitchell got a hand to Twine’s free-kick in first-half stoppage time but was unable to keep it out, bringing John Sheridan’s side level.

Now, following the defeat, Northampton’s caretaker boss Jon Brady has criticised Mitchell. Speaking to the Northampton Chronicle, Brady said:

“I feel Mitch can do a lot better with it (the first goal), in my opinion.

“For the second, Mitch is too far out of his goal, the ball goes down the right-hand side of the pitch and it’s a routine save that he should make – he should be catching the ball.

“But he’s caught too high when the ball goes down the side and it goes into the box for a header and it was just a tame header that he shouldn’t be scrambling for. He should be catching it and taking it into his body, it shouldn’t be a problem.”

Brady went on to add that he has faith in Mitchell to perform, with Steve Arnold currently out injured.

In his time on loan away from Pride Park, Mitchell has played 27 times for Northampton. In the process, the loaned out shot-stopper has helped keep eight clean sheets, featuring in every League One game in 2021.

With Northampton currently bottom of the table and Plymouth Argyle up next, it will be interesting to see if Mitchell can bounce back and impress after a difficult outing at the weekend.