Speaking on the Studs Up podcast, QPR loan man Charlie Austin has revealed he spoke with Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer amid rumoured interest from the Magpies in 2015.

Austin is back at QPR after five years away in the Premier League. The R’s brought the fans favourite back to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in January and his return has been a happy one.

So far this campaign, the 31-year-old has found the back of the net four times in his nine games on loan with Queens Park Rangers.

Austin was a big success in his first stint with the R’s before being snapped up by Southampton in 2016. However, it has now been revealed that the attacker could have moved elsewhere a year prior to his St Mary’s switch.

Speaking on the Studs Up podcast, Austin has provided insight on links with Newcastle United in 2015. The QPR loan man has said he spoke to Magpies legend Alan Shearer about a potential transfer.

When asked about any players he idolised in the early days of his playing career, Austin said:

“I just liked Alan Shearer.

“He was a goalscorer, wasn’t he? When I was linked with Newcastle I spoke to him a couple of times and I thought this was going to be the one and I was going to go there and follow in his footsteps.”

Austin could be on the move again this summer. The striker sees his contract with parent club West Brom expire at the end of the season, so it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out.

Mark Warburton has said Austin is loving life back with QPR. It remains unknown as to whether or not they will pursue a permanent deal for the Hungerford-born ace with a potential bargain deal up for grabs.