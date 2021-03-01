As per a report from West London Sport, Arsenal youngster Luke Plange has linked up with Championship side QPR for a trial.

The Arsenal attacker is not the only young talent currently on trial with Queens Park Rangers.

Former Chelsea youngster Martell Taylor-Crossdale has also spent time on trial with the R’s in recent weeks. The attacker played and scored for the development squad against Ipswich Town last weel but it remains unclear as to whether or not they will be pursuing a full-time deal.

Martell Taylor-Crossdale has moved to QPR by the looks of it. #ffc https://t.co/okRrOY234U — Sönke Gorgos (@kingscrossed) February 23, 2021

Alongside Taylor-Crossdale in being watched by QPR is Plange, who could be available for nothing in the summer transfer window.

The 18-year-old attacker is out of contract this summer and West London Sport writes that it is unlikely Arsenal will offer him a new contract.

With a trial underway, it will be interesting to see if the Championship side look to offer the centre-forward a permanent deal at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Plange has made his way through Arsenal’s academy ranks and currently features for their U18s side. He has made the U23s squad on one occasion but is yet to represent age groups above the age of 18.

In 23 appearances with the Gunners’ U18s, Plange has found the back of the net seven times, also chipping in with one assist. So far this season, the attacking prodigy has scored four goals in nine U18 Premier League appearances, with his last outing coming in January.