As per Sky Sports News (Transfer Centre, 1/3/2021), Paul Cook is in “advanced talks” to become the new manager of Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys are on the hunt for a new boss as a new dawn beckons at Portman Road.

Ipswich Town confirmed on Sunday night that Paul Lambert had left his role as manager by mutual consent. With reports claiming a takeover of the League One club is coming closer, former Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth boss Paul Cook could be set to become the new man at the helm in IP1.

Sky Sports has claimed Cook has held talks over the possibility of taking charge of Ipswich. “Advanced talks” are said to be underway, so it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out in the coming days.

It is added that the club are hoping to strike a deal for Cook before Tuesday. It would allow the 54-year-old to watch Ipswich Town’s midweek tie with Accrington Stanley before officially taking charge on Wednesday.

Ipswich will be looking to make it three wins in a row against John Coleman’s side on Tuesday. Stanley also find themselves in the fight for a play-off spot. Both sides are tied on 47 points after 29 games and will be hunting all three points at the Wham Stadium.

Cook most recently managed Wigan Athletic, departing after their relegation to League One last summer.

In his three years in charge of the Latics, the Kirkby-born boss led the club back to the Championship and had successfully guided Wigan away from the relegation zone last season before a 12-point deduction sent them down.

Cook has also spent time in charge of Portsmouth, Chesterfield, Accrington Stanley, Sligo Rovers and Southport.