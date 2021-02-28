For many Ipswich Town fans it was a case of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’ in the case of Paul Lambert departing Portman Road.

That instance arose late Sunday evening with Lambert leaving the Suffolk-based club on a mutually agreed basis.

He leaves after talk surfaced of an American takeover of the club by a consortium led by Los Angeles-based businessman Brett Johnson according to an article by Matt Slater and Phillip Buckingham in The Atheltic.

Lambert gone as takeover talk ramped up

Lambert’s departure was elaborated on by Ipswich Town owner Matthew Evans. Commenting on Lambert’s leaving, Evans told the club website:

“It has, however, become clear after holding discussions over the last few days that there are significant differences of opinion as to the order of immediate priorities and we agreed it was best for us to part company.”

Evans is, according to The Athletic’s Slater and Buckingham, deep into takeover talks with them saying American businessman Johnson’s consortium is “on [the] cusp” of taking over at Portman Road.

Intriguingly, though, one other thing The Athletic duo said was concerning Lambert’s tenure at the club. They wrote that: “manager Paul Lambert is set to be replaced by former Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook.”

With Lambert now gone, with Cook still available and with The Athletic’s Slater and Buckingham saying that a takeover is imminent, you’d expect Tractor Boys fans to be commenting.

Lambert’s gone and takeover talk takes over

That is exactly what has happened. Almost like an omen, Lambert’s departure from the club has got fans talking on Twitter.

Below is a selection of what some Ipswich Town fans are saying right now.

Lambert's just been sacked Takeover could be happening next week Paul Cook coming in 17 games left What a time to support ippy en #itfc pic.twitter.com/4JyALmlHUT — 𝘇𝗮𝗰 🇺🇸 (@itfczac) February 28, 2021

I bet the takeover don't happen now… That would be peak Town! #ITFC — Ben Notley (@BenNotley) February 28, 2021

A new era is just about to start at #itfc as #lambert goes. I know #Paul Cook has been spoken to by Ipswich and could be in post pretty soon regardless of takeover, possibly before he would face his old club Accrington Stanley on Tuesday. — Jonathan Park (@jonathanpark1) February 28, 2021

Lambert standing to one side and seemingly having nothing to do with substitutions etc yesterday now seems to make perfect sense. Now for the takeover please #itfc — Steve Clark (@clarky_7for19) February 28, 2021

Long overdue sacking… odd timing though so guessing takeover very close #itfc — Richard Woodall (@MrRWoodall) February 28, 2021

#itfc takeover could be completed as early as this week 😯 pic.twitter.com/MmhUhDlwz5 — Paul Whyatt (@PaulWhyatt271) February 28, 2021

Lambert gone – bring on the takeover and the new era at #ITFC #COYB #goodtimesahead — Robo_Racer_ (@robo_racer_) February 28, 2021

It is a shame whenever a manager leaves but there can be no doubt that Lamberts tenure was a pretty awful failure. Not sure how to interpret the timing with regard to the takeover and Paul Cook #itfc — Simon English Ⓥ (@SimonEnglish10) February 28, 2021

Paul Lambert has gone! Takeover imminent! Our club is back 💪🏻 #itfc — R Y A N (@RyaanHancock) February 28, 2021