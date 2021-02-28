For many Ipswich Town fans it was a case of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’ in the case of Paul Lambert departing Portman Road.

That instance arose late Sunday evening with Lambert leaving the Suffolk-based club on a mutually agreed basis.

He leaves after talk surfaced of an American takeover of the club by a consortium led by Los Angeles-based businessman Brett Johnson according to an article by Matt Slater and Phillip Buckingham in The Atheltic.

Lambert gone as takeover talk ramped up

Lambert’s departure was elaborated on by Ipswich Town owner Matthew Evans. Commenting on Lambert’s leaving, Evans told the club website:

It has, however, become clear after holding discussions over the last few days that there are significant differences of opinion as to the order of immediate priorities and we agreed it was best for us to part company.”

Evans is, according to The Athletic’s Slater and Buckingham, deep into takeover talks with them saying American businessman Johnson’s consortium is “on [the] cusp” of taking over at Portman Road.

Intriguingly, though, one other thing The Athletic duo said was concerning Lambert’s tenure at the club. They wrote that: “manager Paul Lambert is set to be replaced by former Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook.”

With Lambert now gone, with Cook still available and with The Athletic’s Slater and Buckingham saying that a takeover is imminent, you’d expect Tractor Boys fans to be commenting.

Lambert’s gone and takeover talk takes over

That is exactly what has happened. Almost like an omen, Lambert’s departure from the club has got fans talking on Twitter.

