Leyton Orient have appointed Jobi McAnuff as interim manager, as announced by their official club website.

The O’s have acted fast to replace Ross Embleton, who was sacked on Saturday after a poor run of form.

McAnuff, who is 39 years old, has been handed the reigns and will be looking to help the London club make a push for the Play-Offs.

The ex-Jamaica international has played for the O’s since 2017 and has made over 150 appearances for them.

Read: Hull City eye summer swoop for Bradford City man

Their chairman Nigel Travis said: “Jobi is a natural leader and someone we feel has got what it takes to make a top class manager. As a Club we feel that the play-offs are still within reach for this season and we have made that clear to Jobi, who understands and agrees with us that it should remain our focus and target.

“His appointment gives us a degree of continuity but also a fresh approach for the final third of the season.”

Read: Some Charlton Athletic fans call for managerial change



McAnuff started his career as a youngster at Wimbledon before embarking on spells at West Ham United, Cardiff City, Crystal Palace and Watford.

He signed for Reading in 2007 and went onto make 206 appearances for the Royals, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League in his third campaign at the Madejski Stadium.

McAnuff joined Leyton Orient in 2014 and spent two years with the London side before his contract expires. He trained with Minnesota United before signing for Stevenage for a year.

The winger then re-joined the O’s three years ago and played a key role in their promotion from the National League.



Happy with McAnuff in interim charge, Leyton Orient fans?