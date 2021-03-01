Ipswich Town have parted company with Paul Lambert, as announced by their official club website.

Here are five early candidates to replace him-

Paul Cook



The former Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic boss has emerged as the front runner for the position and could be seen as the man to lead the Tractor Boys. He has linked with a few jobs in the Football League over the course of this season.

Danny Cowley

He has been available since being dismissed by Huddersfield Town at the end of the last campaign and has since been weighing up his options. The ex-Lincoln City manager wouldn’t be a bad choice by Ipswich and is a contender for them to consider now.

Neil Harris

The 43-year-old may be eyeing a swift return to the dugout after being sacked by Cardiff City in January. He had previously been at Millwall and guided the Lions to promotion from League One in 2017 so knows what it takes to get out of that division.

Nigel Adkins

He has been out of the game since leaving Hull City at the end of the 2018/19 season. The experienced boss has been with the likes of Scunthorpe United, Southampton, Sheffield United and Reading in the past.

Michael Flynn

The Welshman has done an impressive job in League Two at Newport County and it may not be long until clubs higher up the football pyramid start taking notice.

Sad to see Lambert leave, Ipswich fans?