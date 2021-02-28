Above, in the main image to this article, is a snap of Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri back in 2015 and the early days of his ownership of the South Yorkshire club.

The lights shine in the background and there is a smile of satisfaction on the Thai businessman’s face.

Fast-forward to now and things couldn’t be anything other than different to that almost ‘happier times’ shot.

Wednesday a club in crisis and treading water

George Wood/Getty Images Sport

The situation at Hillsborough couldn’t be much worse and was typified by Saturday’s Jekyll and Hyde performance against Luton Town.

At half-time, Wednesday were 2-0 up and out of the relegation drop zone. A half of football later and they had lost 3-2 and were six points from safety – 23rd in the Sky Bet Championship table.

The Owls have burned through two managers already this season with first Garry Monk getting the sack and then his replacement, Tony Pulis, lasting just 45 days and 10 games in charge before he was cut loose.

The man behind the Pulis departure is Chansiri – the Owls owner going public in his heavy criticism of his former manager and employee.

Wednesday fans losing patience with Chansiri

Nigel Roddis/Getty Images Sport

There is already a very vocal ‘Chansiri Out’ cohort amongst the Sheffield Wednesday supporter base. They’d be happy if he walked away from the club tomorrow.

They see him as symptomatic of the malaise that is affecting the club. A malaise that sees them next-to-bottom and in the depths of a real relegation battle. A malaise that has seen them without a permanent manager since December 29, 2020.

It is something that Sun reporter Alan Nixon touched upon earlier today:

That sort of statement by Nixon is like a red rag to a bull to Sheffield Wednesday fans. That is exactly what it proved to be.

Below is a selection of responses to Nixon’s tweet from earlier, responses that show just how strongly many Wednesday fans feel about their owner.

Will Sheffield Wednesday go down this season or is a miracle just around the corner?

League One bound.

Miracle nearby.