Above, in the main image to this article, is a snap of Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri back in 2015 and the early days of his ownership of the South Yorkshire club.

The lights shine in the background and there is a smile of satisfaction on the Thai businessman’s face.

Fast-forward to now and things couldn’t be anything other than different to that almost ‘happier times’ shot.

Wednesday a club in crisis and treading water

The situation at Hillsborough couldn’t be much worse and was typified by Saturday’s Jekyll and Hyde performance against Luton Town.

At half-time, Wednesday were 2-0 up and out of the relegation drop zone. A half of football later and they had lost 3-2 and were six points from safety – 23rd in the Sky Bet Championship table.

The Owls have burned through two managers already this season with first Garry Monk getting the sack and then his replacement, Tony Pulis, lasting just 45 days and 10 games in charge before he was cut loose.

The man behind the Pulis departure is Chansiri – the Owls owner going public in his heavy criticism of his former manager and employee.

Wednesday fans losing patience with Chansiri

There is already a very vocal ‘Chansiri Out’ cohort amongst the Sheffield Wednesday supporter base. They’d be happy if he walked away from the club tomorrow.

They see him as symptomatic of the malaise that is affecting the club. A malaise that sees them next-to-bottom and in the depths of a real relegation battle. A malaise that has seen them without a permanent manager since December 29, 2020.

It is something that Sun reporter Alan Nixon touched upon earlier today:

Sheff Wed. Chansiri wants next boss to take a contract for rest of the season. That has filtered a few of the candidates in his short list. He has still to commit to one to formally approach. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 28, 2021

That sort of statement by Nixon is like a red rag to a bull to Sheffield Wednesday fans. That is exactly what it proved to be.

Below is a selection of responses to Nixon’s tweet from earlier, responses that show just how strongly many Wednesday fans feel about their owner.

#Chansiri an absolute joke of a owner. ‘Still to commit to one formally approach’ – We haven’t had a manager since the 29th of December! What a shambles. #swfc #ChansiriOut — Todd Bailey (@therealtbailey) February 28, 2021

That just sums this chairman up no clue how to run a club what manager is his right mind would come for a few months ridiculous — Alan Patrick (@AlanPat43927934) February 28, 2021

Shambolic mismanagement! The man has no clue how to run a football club and is listening to advisors who realised this a long time ago! Dark, dark days ahead. — Matt Glossop (@Jinja_Owl) February 28, 2021

Well, there's no rush. It's not like we're in a relegation dog fight or anything. — arielultra (@arielultra1) February 28, 2021

Is there any chance of him selling up any time soon? Absolute shambles what’s going on in S6 at the minute — Ryan Crossley (@Ryan_Crossley1) February 28, 2021

It won't make a difference. Only heading one way — Steve Corner (@stevecorner43) February 28, 2021

Are they following the bham blueprint? Are you sure we dont have the same owners? 😂😂 — mick (@mickyh01) February 28, 2021

Joke of a chairman — Lewis (@swfc_lewis6) February 28, 2021

Who's daft enough to take this job and work under Chansiri — Lee sheffield Owl #UK 🇬🇧 (@OwlSheffield) February 28, 2021

Couldn’t run a bath get him out!!! — Leeswfc10 (@LeeMcdo39102292) February 28, 2021

The man is delusional. Who is going to come in to a club almost certain to go down, take the relegation on their CV then get sacked? Get the man who will steady the ship in L1- Paul Cooke. — Josh Carson (@JoshCarson1867) February 28, 2021

We already down so whats point in looking for a gaffer for this season !! Chansiri get out of my club and take ya gold elephants with ya you have ruined the famous @swfc — Greenstreet (@mrbrookeallen) February 28, 2021

Will Sheffield Wednesday go down this season or is a miracle just around the corner?