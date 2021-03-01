Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has said he will drop one of his players on Tuesday, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks lost 3-0 at home to Blackpool last time out and have slipped to 12th in the league.

Bowyer says one his players will be left out of their next game against Wigan Athletic after a series of mistakes.

Charlton’s aim this season was to gain an immediate return to the Championship but they are facing an uphill battle to get into the top six, let alone the automatic slots.

Bowyer said after the game yesterday: “My job is to win games. I just said to the player: ‘You will not be playing Tuesday – 100 per cent you will not be playing Tuesday. Because you keep costing goals. You keep giving opportunities away, you keep costing us goals.’ I said: ‘This is your careers but this is also my career.’

“This is the start of my career as a manager. I’ve been doing it three years. When people keep costing you goals and making you lose games, that affects me. I know I haven’t become a bad manager. I’m telling the players the right things. I’m telling the players the right things every single day.”

The Addicks are are five points off the Play-Offs but many teams above them have games in hand meaning a place in the Play-Offs will start to creep away if this form continues.

They are winless in their last four games and haven’t won at home since 12th December.

Bowyer’s position will start to become under threat if the poor results continue and he will be desperate to bounce back against a Wigan side fighting for survival.

