Arsenal want Wigan Athletic attacker Kyle Joseph, according to a report by the Daily Mirror.

The youngster is a man in-demand ahead of the summer transfer window.

Joseph, who is 19 years old, was the subject of a rejected bid by Barnsley in January, as per a report by Wigan Today, whilst journalist Alan Nixon suggested that League One side Blackpool were interested.

The likes of Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic were also credited with an interest this winter by the Daily Mirror. However, Wigan managed to keep hold of him until the end of the season at least.

Read: Hull City eye summer swoop for Bradford City man

Arsenal are now being linked with a move for him and it is looking like Wigan will face a battle to keep hold of him at the end of this campaign.

Joseph is out of contract at the end of this season and is currently due to become a free agent.

He joined Wigan’s academy at the age of 13 and has risen up through their youth ranks. He has broken into their senior side this season and has scored five goals in 16 games in all competitions.

Read: Some Charlton Athletic fans call for managerial change

The Latics are fighting for their lives at the bottom of League One and lost to promotion chasing Peterborough United on Saturday.

Joseph is a player they would love to keep at the DW Stadium in the long-term but he is looking increasingly likely to leave this summer.

Will Joseph be at Wigan next season?