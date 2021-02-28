Sheffield Wednesday’s Moses Odubajo has shared an injury update on social media today.

The 27-year-old has been sidelined since Janaury having torn his hamstring. Caretaker manager Neil Thompson predicted he’d be back in action after this month and his recovery is quickly taking shape.

Odubajo shared this injury update on Instagram:

The Englishman joined Sheffield Wednesday from Brentford ahead of last season. He’s endured a lot of injury woe in his career and he was limited to just 22 Championship appearances for Sheffield Wednesday in the last campaign.

He’s so far made 18 appearances in the Championship this season, and his injury was a huge blow to Sheffield Wednesday who’ve lost seven of the last 10 games that the defender has missed.

Sheffield Wednesday had a golden opportunity to claim a win at Luton Town in the Championship yesterday but for the Hatters scoring three second-half goals to claim the 3-2 comeback win, dealing the Owls their fourth-straight defeat.

They remain in 23rd-place of the Championship table, seeing Birmingham City go six points clear of them in 21st.

For Thompson, Odubajo’s return can’t come quick enough. He’s been dealt some cruel hands in terms of injuries since taking caretaker charge with the likes of Massimo Luongo and Andre Green struggling with fitness, but the absence of Odubajo has proved more damaging.

He was cementing his place on the right-side of defence through the festive period and come the time of his injury, Sheffield Wednesday were unbeaten in five, having won four of those.

His return date remains unknown, and he’ll be watching from the sidelines as Sheffield Wednesday host Rotherham United in midweek.