On Friday, news started coming through via Athletic writers Matt Slater and Phillip Buckingham that Ipswich Town were in the throes of a takeover.

This takeover was driven by American businessman Brett Johnson who is based in Los Angeles.

Takeover basics – what is known now

Johnson and his group of investors were “on [the] cusp” of a takeover of the Tractor Boys – their £17.5m offer meaning they’d take over from long-term owner Marcus Evans.

It was also said, in a more in-depth article from Slater and Buckingham, that the incoming American contingent were going to be making a big decision off the bat.

READ: Ipswich Town takeover that is ‘on the verge’ will see US investors make massive decision straight away

This decision concerned the future of current Town boss Paul Lambert. Slater and Buckingham’s in-depth article focused on the fact that the Johnson-led investors were looking to sack Lambert and replace him with ex-Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook.

With all of this news buzzing around, it wasn’t going to be long before questions were asked.

Sun reporter Nixon comments on question from Ipswich Town fan

Alan Nixon is busy on Twitter and many fans tag him in questions about their club. That’s exactly what this Ipswich Town fans did (below) on a reply by Nixon to a previous question about Sheffield Wednesday’s situation:

Expect the Ipswich sale to go through sooner rather than later? — Joey (@joeygoad) February 28, 2021

Nixon responded to this question with a quoted retweet. Here is what he had to say:

There’s a lot of optimism about that one https://t.co/C274XLeXii — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 28, 2021

Nixon’s comment that there is “a lot of optimism” about the Ipswich takeover should be enough to spread that to Town fans.

From optimism grows hope and that hope will be the takeover is done sooner, rather than later.

Would it be wise for an Ipswich Town takeover to see the new owners sack Lambert to replace him with Paul Cook?