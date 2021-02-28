Norwich City manager Daniel Farke says Todd Cantwell is ‘less than 50/50’ to feature v Brentford in midweek.

Norwich City claimed a comfortable 2-0 win at bottom club Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship today, extending their lead at the top of the table to seven points.

Goals from Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah secured Norwich’s fifth-straight win in the Championship but Cantwell was left out of today’s game.

Archant reporter Paddy Davitt has since given this update from Farke on Cantwell:

#ncfc DF rates Cantwell less than 50/50 for #Brentford but adds not spoken to his fitness or sports science guys last 24 hours — Paddy Davitt (@paddyjdavitt) February 28, 2021

Norwich City host 2nd-place Brentford in midweek. It’s arguably become Norwich’s most important game of the season with a win able to send them 10 points clear at the top of the Championship table.

They drew the reverse fixture at Brentford back in October with Kenny McLean scoring a late equaliser that day.

But Farke will be hoping that his side can utilise the home advantage and bring the Championship crown closer to Carrow Road, with only 13 games of the season left after today.

Brentford picked up a 2-1 win v Stoke City this weekend – it was their second win in-a-row in the Championship after losing their previous three.

Thomas Frank’s side look good to go on and claim 2nd-place in the Championship this season with Swansea City having dropped off the boil lately, but Watford could yet have a say on automatic promotion after some inspired form.

Norwich City are the runaway leaders though and they have been throughout – a win over Brentford this coming week would be a huge statement in their bid for a stylish Premier League return.