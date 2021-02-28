Earlier this week, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock confirmed he was looking for a new striker this summer.

Currently Middlesbrough have forwards Ashley Fletcher, Britt Assombalonga and Duncan Watmore all nearing the end of their current deals. Fletcher has been offered a new contract, although he is yet to commit to an extension.

Assombalonga and Watmore both face uncertain futures too, with no talks ongoing as things stand. Although that could all change between now and the end of the season.

Warnock said the club would be looking at the free agent market in the summer and here are five players they could sign:

1. Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City)

Currently plying his trade at Bristol City, Diedhiou was a transfer target for Middlesbrough in January but nothing came to fruition. He is yet to sign a new deal with the Robins which means he could be available for free at the end of the season.

2. Martyn Waghorn (Derby County)

Another former Middlesbrough target is Derby County striker Martyn Waghorn. His current contract is up in June and could be free to join a club of his choice.

3. Oumar Niasse (Free Agent)

The free agent has knowledge of the English game having played for Everton, Hull City and under current Boro boss Neil Warnock at Cardiff City. He is unattached to a club as things stand and the Middlesbrough manager could take a punt on the 30-year-old this summer, although they would have to fend off interest from Huddersfield Town.

4. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace)

Another player with Championship experience is Connor Wickham. The Crystal Palace forward is out of favour under Roy Hodgson and is expected to leave the club at the end of his current deal.

5. Diafra Sakho (Free Agent)

The former-West Ham United forward is a free agent and has been since his release from Swiss side Neuchatel Xamax in August 2020. Middlesbrough could offer him a way back into football and could in turn solve their goalscoring issues.