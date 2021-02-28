Ivan Toney was prolific for Peterborough in League One. The former Newcastle United youngster was bought to replace Jack Marriott who ended up going to Derby County.

As prolific as he had been in League One for Peterborough, he is more so in the Sky Bet Championship with Brentford.

24-year-old Toney has made that step up with ease and bagged his 25th goal of the season in the 2-1 win over Stoke City. He also has nine assists. There are still 13 games left in the season.

Peterborough owner MacAnthony makes big claim

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony says that all of this should come as no surprise for those who truly know Ivan Toney.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror (print edition – 28th February – page 65), and reporter Matt Bozeat, MacAnthony makes a big claim about Toney and just how far he can go.

One thing the Posh’s affable owner says is that he reckons that Toney would be worth 15 goals to any Premier League club willing to sign him. He makes this claim citing: “it’s the physicality he brings.”

MacAnthony then goes on to make a big claim about what those 15 Premier League goals would mean.

He adds that those 15 goals would mean: “you would put money on him being called up for England.”

To illustrate his point, MacAnthony continues by stating: “If Callum Wilson is England quality, then so is Ivan Toney.”

MacAnthony – Toney and Wilson claims

Wilson moved from relegated Bournemouth to Newcastle United in early September for a fee thought to be around the £20m region.

Since that move he has featured in 21 games for the Magpies, scoring 10 Premier League goals and providing five assists.

Of course, Ivan Toney has only scored his goals in the Sky Bet Championship against less illustrious defenders. However, with 13 games left, the former Peterborough striker has 25 goals to his name.

It’s all subjective from Darragh MacAnthony commenting on whether Ivan Toney is England class. Yet, backed with a 30-goal Championship season and 15 in the Premier League, many would agree with his comments on hotshot Toney.

