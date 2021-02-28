Ivan Toney had some very big boots to fill when he replaced Ollie Watkins at Brentford – some very big boots indeed.

Watkins had given Bees fans 25 goals last season and chipped in with three assists. There were many who likely thought that replacing the £27m Watkins with Toney was a cut-price move.

Those doubters have been silenced as Toney has ripped up the Championship and left it trailing in his wake. It is a doubt that former owner Darragh MacAnthony knows only too well according to the Sunday Mirror (printed edition – 28th February – page 65).

Ivan Toney – filling shoes and bagging goals at Brentford

Watkins was good. He was part of a potent front three for Brentford and fully deserved the 25 goals and three assists that he had last season.

Numbers-wise, Toney is better. His 79th-minute winner against Stoke City yesterday was his 25th of the season to go alongside nine assists. There are 13 games left in the current campaign and a 30-goal season must be seriously considered.

That goal-scoring threat and potential is something that Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony knows all too well. It is also something that he chastises Premier League sides for missing out on.

READ: ‘Just let this sink in’ – Plenty of Stoke fans slate money Potters spending compared to Brentford hotshot Toney

MacAnthony says PL heads should roll

Posh owner MacAnthony allowed Toney to leave London Road after the Cambridgeshire outfit failed to gain promotion last year.

He ended up going to Brentford for just £5m – a bargain on the face of it. Toney’s goals have driven Thomas Frank’s side to the promotion places in the Sky Bet Championship table.

Commenting in the Sunday Mirror, MacAnthony told Matt Bozeat that there had been degrees of interest from many Premier League sides last season but they had been “worried” about buying a League One striker.

He said: “Every club in the Premier League should be looking to buy Ivan.” He’s of the age to step up and score 15 goals in the Premier League. It’s the physicality he brings.”

MacAnthony went on to tell Bozeat that heads should roll at Premier League clubs for failing to take him to English football’s top tier.

On this point, the Peterborough owner said quite plainly: “A lot of recruitment people came to the games last season too and Ivan Toney was just unplayable. Some people need sacking.”

Would Ivan Toney hit 15 goals in the Premier League if a move came about in the summer?