QPR’s Todd Kane has opened up on some of the failed moves on his career, saying how he could’ve moved to both Bristol City and Sheffield United.

The 27-year-old is now in his second season at QPR. Formerly of Chelsea, Kane was one of the many youngsters who’d spend the entirety of his Stamford Bridge spell out on loan, having played for eight different loan clubs whilst contracted at the club.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Kane has opened up on the misery of his Chelsea stay, and revealed how he missed out on a move to Sheffield United ahead of the 201920 campaign.

“I was at Hull on loan and Chris Wilder had been talking to me on the phone about me going there,” he said.

“It had all been agreed but Chelsea submitted the paperwork too late because they were busy getting the Gonzalo Higuaín loan from Juventus across the line first.

“I’d have been part of the Sheffield United team that got promoted and could’ve been playing Premier League football there now.”

Instead, Kane signed for QPR and having been a contested player since, he’s now becoming a fan favourite after overcoming so much criticism to put in some good performances this season.

But Kane went on to reveal some more teams who wanted to bring him whilst he was at Chelsea – throughout those eight years, Chelsea had rejected offers from all of Ajax, PSV, Borussia Dortmund and Malaga for Kane according to The Sun.

But one that came close to fruition was a move to Bristol City – he was on loan at Ashton Gate during the 2014/15 season and the Robins tabled a £1million bid to make his stay permanent, but instead he saw his Bristol City loan cancelled before being sent out to Nottingham Forest.

It’s been a hugely contested career-to-date for Kane and seeing him starting to win fans over at QPR, whilst solidifying his place in the side after so many years of hardship, is credit to the player and person he is.